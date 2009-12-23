VIDEO: The Making Of J.Lo’s New Album “Love?”

Jennifer Lopez’s will release her seventh studio album “Love?” in April 2010, it is set to feature production from Danja, Jim Jonsin, Darkchild, and The Neptunes amongst others. A song titled “Fresh Out The Oven” featuring Miami rapper Pitbull surfaced online in October 2009 but it has since been revealed by her record label that it is simply a buzz single. The official lead single, “Louboutins,” had it’s radio debut last month, following the song’s premiere and performance at the 2009 American Music Awards.

Watch her take TV personality Maria Menounos into the studio and behind-the-scenes of “Love?”

Honestly though, what does Jennifer Lopez know about love?