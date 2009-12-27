Top 10 New Year’s Eve Party Dresses Under $50

It’s the final party of the year so you might as well go out with a bang! Hear are our top 10 New Year’s Ever party dresses – think body-hugging fits, bright colors, and things that shimmer and shine!
Metallic Petals Shoulder Dress, $24.80
Shimmer & Sequin Tube Dress, $24.80
Leopard & Lace Dress, $36.00
High Sheen Dress, $22.80
Petal Fold Tulip Dress, $45.89
Rosette Hem Dress, $14.99
Satin Belted Dress, $39.00
Mango Jersey Batwing Dress, $30.59
Studded Zip-Up Dress, $27.80
Farrah Ribbon Dress, $44.50
