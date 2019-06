BAPE has recruited Kanye West as the model for their new lookbook which advertises their upcoming Spring 2010 collection. With photography from Keiichi Nitta, the collection is well captured and looks very promising. The collection includes new styles of belts, shirts, work trousers, tees, varsity jackets and more.

