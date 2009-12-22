The Kardashians Recreate Bey’s “Single Ladies”

The Dash Dolls, Khloe, Kim, & Kourtney, are ranked #9 on People Magazine’s 25 Most Intriguing People of 2009 list. For their photo spread, the sisters channeled Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” video (even though all of the ladies are spoken for). Said the article:

“A quickie marriage, a surprise pregnancy and all things Kim – this year every other headline belonged to someone with the last name Kardashian. The glam sisters who kept viewers glued to the E! reality hit “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” made headlines for virtually every bump (baby or otherwise) in their lives. Khloe, 25, the youngest of the three, wed NBA star Lamar Odom a mere month after meeting him. “From the second we met, I’ve been a better person,” she says. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.” Eldest sister Kourtney, 30, also had big news. “I wasn’t even sure I would ever be pregnant,” she says of the baby boy, Mason Dash, she welcomed Dec. 14 with beau Scott Disick. Middle sister and entrepreneur Kim, 29, had her own share of ups and downs: “I broke up and made up with Reggie [Bush],” she says of her romance with the NFL star. Can another wedding be far behind? America will be watching.”

