Jennifer Hudson May Be Pregnant AGAIN!

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jennifer Hudson is pregnant with her second child just four months after giving birth to baby son David Jr. – according to U.S. tabloid reports.

The Dreamgirls Oscar winner and her fiance David Otunga discovered the happy news on 10 December (09), according to Star magazine.

A friend tells the tabloid, “Jennifer was in total shock when she found out she was having another baby. She had wanted some space between the kids’ ages.(But) she and David love kids. It’s another thing for them to celebrate during the holidays.”

JHud’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas Special”

Jennifer prepares for son’s 1st Christmas

JHud ready for baby #2