Jennifer Hudson May Be Pregnant AGAIN!

Jennifer Hudson is pregnant with her second child just four months after giving birth to baby son David Jr. – according to U.S. tabloid reports.
The Dreamgirls Oscar winner and her fiance David Otunga discovered the happy news on 10 December (09), according to Star magazine.
A friend tells the tabloid, “Jennifer was in total shock when she found out she was having another baby. She had wanted some space between the kids’ ages.(But) she and David love kids. It’s another thing for them to celebrate during the holidays.”
