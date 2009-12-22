Woman Suffers From Constant Sexual Arousal 24/7

Whew!!! We don’t even know where to begin with this one!!!

A woman who was in a car accident two years ago was left in a constant state of arousal. According to perezhilton.com, the accident left her with nerve damage on her pelvis which causes a permanent turned on state! She has been diagnosed with Restless Genital Syndrome. (we’ve never heard of this one)

“It’s unbearable. Just my clothes rubbing against me gets me so aroused I can hardly think straight. It’s very embarrassing and it’s impossible to concentrate.”

The mother-of-two said at first the condition was great for her marriage. She explains:

“I started getting these intense sexual urges. They would come out of nowhere and completely engulf me. It would last for most of the day. I was really shocked because normally I have practically no sex drive at all.

“Brian [her husband] was ecstatic. He was like, ‘Wow for once in our marriage, she is the one who wants all the sex.’ I was delighted too. I thought: ‘Finally I’m getting a sex drive and I can give my husband what he wants’.”

But, eventually her high sex drive began to be more of a nuisance and ended up painful at times!

“We would have sex once and I would feel no release at all,” Baughman said. “So we would go again and then it would start really hurting but I would still want sex, even more than before. If my husband managed to go for a third time it would be agony but I would still feel no release.”

DAMN!!!!

