EXCLUSIVE: Soul Singer Joe, “My Favorite Baby-Making Song Is…”

While on the brink of releasing two(!) Christmas albums, HelloBeautiful got the chance to sit down with singer Joe (of “All the Things Your Man Won’t Do,” “Don’t Wanna Be A Player,” and “I Wanna Know” fame), and talked about everything from heartbreak (“I got caught up one time…”) and creating his signature baby-making music, to how he maintains his career in a “crowded” industry.

Watch below to discover some things you didn’t know about the man who keeps it simple, under the unadorned, subtle name of “Joe.”

Take a Look at Joe’s Performance at the APPLE SOHO store in NYC:

Joe’s Album “Signature” is the #1 R&B Album of the Year on iTunes.

