Last Minute Gift Ideas

Okay so, you have not started any of your Christmas shopping and there’s only one day left. There is very little time, but if you are a bite creative then you can figure out the perfect gift for the people in your life. There are plenty of things that can be gifted with little to no cash –remember, it’s the thought that counts.

According to parenting.ivilliage.com there are plenty of last minute gifts out there that won’t break the bank.

The Gift of food: Food is another thoughtful gift that will be appreciated and won’t contribute to the after-holiday clutter. Restaurant gift certificates are popular. Parents of young children often can’t afford to pay for dinner, tickets to an event and babysitting. Covering the meal might get them out of the house. And, of course, you can cook for someone. One advantage of cooking ahead and freezing is that you always have a meal in the freezer that you could share with someone else. Or, include all the ingredients for a favorite dish, the recipe and any special utensils in a pan or baking dish. Baked goodies are always a popular gift.

The Gift of your time: You might choose tickets to a concert, a sporting event, movies or a play and then go together. You can also make a coupon book. Use your imagination. Coupons for babysitting are perfect in homes with young children. Coupons for hugs are welcome everywhere! Or, why not write a letter or poem to a special person to let them know just how special they are to you? You don’t have to be Shakespeare to put words together that describe your feelings. Sometimes it’s a simple note from the heart that is most precious.

Give a gift of remembrance. Gifts that help us to remember this holiday — and the people we are sharing it with — don’t have to be big and extravagant to be appreciated. Special ornaments make good gifts, and you don’t have to choose the most expensive. If you can sign and date the back of the ornament with a sharp-tipped permanent marker it will bring up happy memories every year. Or, you can make a donation in someone’s honor. A gift that keeps on giving. It could be to their favorite charity, a donation to a zoo, where they could be a “foster parent” to an animal they can visit and enjoy. You can even plant a tree for your loved one.

