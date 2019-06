Lil’ Mama did an impromptu interview on the set of “America’s Best Dance Crew,” and amidst promoting her not-yet-finished second album, and giving a strange analogy as to why her first was “slept on,” she disses the rap game’s latest “It” girl Nicki Minaj.

Honestly, we’re not a fan of either one of these chicks, but who do you think could win in a one-on-one battle?

