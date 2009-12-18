Mariah Carey: “In This Country, I’m Black”

Mariah Carey recently appeared on “Lopez Tonight” and finally admitted that she was black. The singer gave a shout out to her Irish mother, and said her father was black and grew up in Harlem. She also revealed the DNA test results of host George Lopez, find out what he is below:

The singer will launch her first North American tour in more than three years on December 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

