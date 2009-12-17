Robin Thicke & Paula Patton Expecting A Boy

It will be a boy for Robin Thicke and wife Paula Patton! According to people.com, the couple recently announced the sex of their baby. Thicke recently told essence.com, that he’s already thinking about the life lessons he’ll impart to his son:

“Teaching him how to respect a woman. Teaching him music. Getting to play him Biggie Smalls at some age, we’ll experience that together,” he says. “That’s the beauty of having a child.”

Of course, there are the first-time parent jitters, too, for Thicke and Patton, 33. “I’m afraid of not being patient enough, but most of the time that’s when I’m scared or worried about the future,” Thicke says. “I want to work on that. But my biggest fear is being able to be there, because I don’t know if kids ever think their parents were there enough.”

We’re sure that is going to be one good looking baby boy!!!

Take a look at the couple below:

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke coupled up