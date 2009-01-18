Vigilantes in Pink

From Marieclaire.com

THE GULABI GANG

Fed up with abusive husbands and corrupt officials, India’s poorest women are banding together, taking up arms, and fighting back. Even more shocking than the pink saris they wear: Their quest for justice is actually working.

When local officials refused to take action against an alleged rapist, scores of pink-sari-clad women stormed the police station, demanding action. They also reportedly dragged a politician from his car to show him a decaying road.

