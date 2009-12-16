Christina Milian Nervous About Having Baby Girl

First-time mommy-to-be Christian Milian is excited about welcoming her bundle of joy, revealing exclusively to OK! that she and her record producer husband The-Dream are expecting a baby girl, but she also admits she’s a little anxious about the whole process. “I am nervous about giving birth to the baby. That’s probably the most nerve-wracking part of it all,” she said. “Every day I wonder, ‘What happens if she comes earlier than expected?’ But with family and friends close by on the big day, Christina admits that, “as long as Dream is right next to me, I’ll be fine!”

Christina and her pals had a blast on Saturday for her baby shower, where guests were treated to a decadent day filled with manicures, pedicures, and makeovers provided by Valerie Beverly Hills. Attendees also noshed on delicious Asian inspired goodies from Philippe West Hollywood and bite-sized cupcakes from Famous Cupcakes.

