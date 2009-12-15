“Precious” Receives 3 Golden Globe Nominations

The Lee Daniels directed film “Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire” was nominated for three Golden Globe awards on Tuesday. According to the dailyvoice.com, the film was nominated for the following:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Hurt Locker”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“Precious”

“Up in the Air”

“Avatar”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Emily Blunt, “The Young Victoria”

Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side”

Helen Mirren

“The Last Station”

Carey Mulligan, “An Education”

Gabourey Sidibe, “Precious”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mo’Nique, “Precious”

Julianne Moore, “A Single Man”

Anna Kendrick, “Up in the Air”

Vera Farmiga, “Up in the Air”

Penelope Cruz, “Nine”

The film features acting performances by several big names, including Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz and Sherri Shepherd. After the film was made, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry joined on as producers.

The Globe Globes are one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood and often considered an indicator of the Academy Awards. The Golden Globes will be presented Jan. 17 in Los Angeles.