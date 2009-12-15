Is Alicia Keys Becoming A Diva?

Looks like Alicia Keys is letting fame go to that pretty head of hers. Here’s what a gossip source posted about her antics in London recently:

Alicia had flown into town to promote her amazing new album The Element of Freedom and was initially more than thrilled to be offered the grandest suite of all at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge.

But upon arrival on Monday morning Alicia was far from happy. Despite the suite being used to accommodate stars of the caliber of Michael Jackson and Madonna over the years, Alicia hated it. In fact the star – who’s riding high in the charts with Jay-Z on their Empire State Of Mind track – turned on her heel and walked away from what would have been a three-day stay – worth an estimated £5,000 – at the plush London gaff.

My source reveals: “The hotel had been in discussion with Alicia’s team for a week, preparing her suite with her favorite flowers, scents and goodies. The hotel’s Rib Room entrance on Sloane Square had even been closed off at her bodyguard’s request for her arrival. But when they saw the Luxury Suite, Alicia and her people asked for something bigger.

“They were told there wasn’t anything bigger and that the Luxury Suite was the biggest and best in the hotel.

“Basically, Alicia took one look and said she ‘didn’t feel the vibe’. And when she does that, she’s not joking, so the whole entourage piled into her limo and left.”