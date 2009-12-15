RUMOR: Is Kanye Planning A Secret Wedding?

Could Kanye be taking the ultimate step? I’m hearing that Kanye and Amber Rose may be planning a SECRET WEDDING??

MediaTakeOut.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kanye West has booked a bunch of Villas at the Dominican Republic’s Casa de Campo resort for early January.

According to their snitch, who is affiliated with the villa, Kanye paid for all the rooms himself. The insider explains, “It’s some kind of event, and he wanted to make sure there was privacy.”

Let’s hope he has a pre-nup before this goes down!!!

Take a look at the couple below:

