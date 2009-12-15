Top 10 Holiday Dresses

As we get deeper into the holiday season, it seems like there is an increased need to step up our social wardrobe. Special events, parties and work gatherings are happening in abundance, so its important to make sure that your look is up to par. Here is your go-to guide for how to look like a million bucks at your next event. We’ve got you covered on the hottest dresses for this holiday season, and where to get them.

Here is our top ten list of the best holiday dresses at two different price points.

For our recessionistas:

For A Holiday Date: Dorothy Perkins $36

This angular sleeved mini dress is a hip, trendy way to ring in the holiday season.

For Family Parties: Forever21 $30

This dress is perfect for family events, where photo ops are inevitable. Coordinate, and show off your Christmas spirit with this festive dress that is charming and stylish but still appropriate for the home/family holiday atmosphere.

For Work Events: Topshop $80

For work functions, it can be difficult to find a look that will transition well from day to night. This cute dress from Topshop manages to serve that purpose. It has a classic cut that will work under a jacket throughout the work day, though once the jacket comes off, the sleek figure fitting details, and exaggerated shoulders give it a sexier feel that is still appropriate for a work event.

For Cocktail Events: Arden B $78

This little red number is just the thing to spice up a holiday cocktail party. It is effortlessly sexy and constructed to be form fitting and flattering at the same time, with its centered gathering.

For Black Tie Events: Adrianna Pappell $178

A black tie affair will require that you spend a little more than normal on a gown, but you can still do so on a minimal budget. This look by Adrianna Pappell is intricately draped, giving it a couture feel, with a department store price. It is elegant, sophisticated and perfect for very formal evening events.

For our budget free ballers:

For Cocktail Events: Herve Leger $2,070

Light up the cocktail party circuit in this signature body hugging HL piece. This gold sequined bandage dress is perfect for a holiday cocktail party, as it is sexy and festive all at the same time.

For Formal Events: Just Cavalli $370

There is nothing better than a well fitted black dress. This Cavalli piece is sculpted to perfection, providing a sultry silhouette that will make you the center of attention at even the most formal of black tie events. If your job has planned an ultra formal affair, you can maintain effortless sophistication while providing mass sex appeal in this dress.

For Work Events: Tibi $345

This dress can easily be worn with a jacket throughout the day, and alone at night for an after work event. Its tuxedo-esque look makes it appropriate for work wear, while its playful sexy top makes it appropriate for a gathering with co-workers.

For The Holiday Date: Alice + Olivia $525

If you are heading out for a romantic holiday-time date with your significant other, this dress is a great option. The ruffles give it a playful feel, and the strapless top shows off just the right amount of skin.

For Family Events: Ralph Lauren $220

This chic wrap dress is ideal for family gatherings. It captures the holiday spirit without overdoing it. The rich color is perfect for the occasion, and the design is still stylish.

