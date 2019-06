Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Pregnant reality star Deelishis and her fiance Orlando had a bit of a scare last week. Apparently Deelish and her man were in the midst of a passionate love making session and things almost got out of control.

According to Dee, the couple immediately went to the emergency room to make sure that everything was OK, and it was.

Check out her tweet courtesy of mediatakeout:

Deelishis shows off her pregnant belly

Take a look at Deelishis below:

Deelishis is pregnant AGAIN