Travelistas Cruise Oasis Of The Seas

The Travelistas got their cruise game on by sailing on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Oasis of the Seas! This revolutionary cruise ship which sails the Caribbean, offers unique experiences based on your personal style and preferences.

As the largest ship in the world, Oasis of the Seas offers attentive guest service, 2700 staterooms including Loft Suites, and 16 decks boasting zip lining, rock climbing, restaurants and clubs, spa, casino, and the first Aqua Theater at sea. Did we mention there’s a Central Park?

We were on board to take advantage of everything Oasis of the Seas has to offer. You can see us getting caught up in all the fun that the cruise offers, including flow-riding on the waves and zip lining across 16 levels! Check us out!

Check out the Travelistas on Hello Beautiful!

Travelistas in Miami!

Travelistas in Italy!

Travelistas in Turkey!

Travelista Packing Tips

Travelista Website