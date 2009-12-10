Is Your Stylist Also Your Psychiatrist?

(From BlackDoctor.org) — As a woman who religiously stays in the salon chair, almost nothing surprises me more than how many beauticians and stylists run themselves into the ground! Here you are, the face of a billion dollar a year beauty industry, yet far too often you look like it’s been an eternity since you’ve had your behind in anybody’s chair yourself. How can you expect anyone to want you to put your hands in their hair when yours looks a hot mess? Well…all that ends now.

It is my sincere hope that through this series you will be motivated to make powerful changes in your life that will not only positively affect the way you live, but that will inspire the clients you service as well. As we move through this series, I will provide you with the tools and techniques necessary to be a motivating force in your client’s lives by helping you recognize the power and beauty that exists within you.

As a stylist, it is important to understand the influence that you have on your client’s lives because for many of them, you are the closet thing to a therapist that many of them will ever see. I mean, think about it, they come to you week after week, sit down in your chair and open their mouths and hearts to share their innermost personal thoughts, feelings and experiences with you. You laugh together, shake your heads and suck your teeth together and sometimes, you even shed a tear together. When they get out of your chair, their hair is not the only thing that’s different. Both of you have been changed by the experience – the question though is, “How?”

Who is the person that they are sharing themselves with? Are you that fictional character who “has it all together,” or are you someone who, just like them, is constantly growing and evolving into the best person you can be? Wherever you are on your journey, remember, real growth starts from within. Prepare yourself. Our journey is about to begin…

