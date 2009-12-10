Nas To Pay Kelis $50,000 A Month In Support

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Kelis and Nas were ready to call off the divorce and give it a second chance … but it didn’t work. According to TMZ the estranged couple took the stand yesterday

in their ongoing divorce case with Nas. Kelis testified she attempted to reconcile with Nas in September, but it didn’t work. Kelis also spoke about the difficulty she has earning money — because with a new kid and not a lot of job options outside the music business, it’s tough out there.

Nas took the stand in his divorce case, testifying that he wants overnights with his son.

The judge ordered Nas to pay $40,454 in spousal support and $10,647 in child support. And, Nas must Kelis’ lawyer, Laura Wasser’s attorney’s fees, to the tune of $46,022.

Paparazzi harass Nas and Kelis about alimony

Take a look at the couple in happier times: