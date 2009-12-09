Ashanti’s Stalker Arrested

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

(From the NY Post)

An Indiana man has been locked up by New York authorities for stalking and harassing R & B superstar Ashanti and her family.

Cops say Devar Hurd sent more than 30 disgusting text messages in which he describes pleasuring himself while thinking of the sexy singer and her mom and sisters.

The barrage of filth allegedly began in May, when Hurd is charged with first “sexting” Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, of Glen Cove LI. “Hey Tina baby, how u doing sexy,” Hurd, 31, text messaged Tina Douglas’ cell phone. “Tell Shani I’m coming straight home from work to put in sum overtime. U know how I do, LOL.”

The next day, he texted over to the mom a picture of his exposed genitals, and this message: “Here’s a pic I had laying around for the ladies in sum of my birthday suit lol.”

It went quickly downhill from there, according to prosecutors, who have offered Hurd a one-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

In just his third text — and between references to the superstar’s upcoming appearances, and mentions of such Ashanti hits as “Girlfriend” and “So Over You” — Hurd allegedly zips the mom a picture of a car belonging to her 29-year-old singer-actress daughter.

“Shani baby I saw U parked yesterday when I showed up to the Wiz,” he allegedly says in that text, from June, going on to graphically describe masturbating to a video of one of the star’s concert performances.

Cops say he ended that text by typing — perhaps with just one thumb — “Oh ashanti ashanti ashanti, yes baby woooo lol.”

The texts reference the star’s appearances and rehearsals, and also describe fantasies about her sister, Kenashia Douglas, and about group sex with the star and her mother and sister. All but one of the texts is sent to Tina Douglas; the other is sent to Ashanti’s father. Hurd plans to go on trial next week on misdemeanor charges of stalking and aggravated harassment, said his lawyer, Richard Verchick.

Hurd remains at Rikers Island in lieu of $50,000 bail. Verchick described him as “in the music business — I’m not exactly sure what. Producing, semi-producing — in some sort of music capacity.”

WTF: Ashanti To Produce Music Competition?

Take a look at our Ashanti gallery below:

Two hot messes at the BET Hip-Hop Awards