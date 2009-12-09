Domestic Charges Dismissed Against BeBe Winans

Misdemeanor domestic violence charges against gospel singer BeBe Winans were dismissed after a judge determined he had seen a counselor as required by prosecutors.
According to beliefnet.com, in a press release today, it was announced that “Judge Gloria Dumas of the General Sessions Court for Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County signed an order on Friday, December 4, 2009, dismissing all charges with prejudice. With this order, this domestic matter is over an cannot be reopened.”
He had been accused of pushing his ex-wife to the ground Feb. 13 during an argument about their children.
