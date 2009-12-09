Christian Louboutin Revamps Barbie

Barbie now has her own pair of red bottoms thanks to French Shoe Designer Christian Louboutin. The iconic Barbie brand has teamed up with the iconic red soled footwear house to create a fashion event of miniature proportions, only literally. The doll is outfitted in a latex cat suit, and is dubbed “cat burglar Barbie.” She is also outfitted in Differa sandals,and comes with a pair of boots, booties and ankle strap sandals, each with their own shoe box and bag just like the real thing. According to Net-A-Porter, where you can also buy the much coveted mini fashionista, “she is the perfect gift for fashion lovers.”

While she is cute, I think I’ll save my $150.00 for one that is more in my likeness, if you know what I mean. We’re waiting Louboutin.

Check out a few photos of the Louboutin Barbie in this gallery:

