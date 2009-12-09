VIDEO: Bey & Lady Gaga Get Candid Behind The Scenes

The music video for “Video Phone” has been out for some time now, but 6 minutes worth of behind-the-scenes footage has just surfaced and it explains how the collaboration came about, from when Beyonce made the phone call to Gaga herself (“I was embarrassed to say her name!”) to Gaga admitting to Bey that she had trouble learning the choreography (“I just like the parts where I look like your back-up dancer.”)

Also, at the very end, while leaving set, Bey shows some PDA and gets very excited when on her way to see a certain someone. Watch below!

