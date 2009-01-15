CLOSE
Home

Hold On To Your Looks

Leave a comment

The years have not been good to some of the ladies of En Vogue.

The girl group reunited a few months ago to perform at a Jazz festival in the Caribbean.  Here’s a pic of En Vogue from back in the day.

En Vogue

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close