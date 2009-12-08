2009’s Stories That Got You Talking!

With the year coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the stories that got YOU, our readers, talking the most. Take a walk down memory lane and click the links below to see what stories, scandals, and celebs had you the most interested.

10. “Why Are Women Hating On Amber Rose’s Butt?” 135 Comments

9. “Ne-Yo Breaks Down On Stage; Could THIS Be Why He’s Crying?” 160 Comments

8. “EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss Speaks On Death Of Fiance, A.J.” 162 Comments

7. TIE: “Rumor: Nivea Pregnant By Lil’ Wayne, Will She Marry Him?” 319 Comments

7. TIE: “Father of MJ’s Kids Revealed – It’s His Dermatologist!” 319 Comments

6. “Lil’ Mama Pulls A Kanye” 335 Comments

5. “Meet Keyshia Cole’s 22-Year-Old Soon-To-Be Stepfather” 367 Comments

4. “Usher & Tameka Divorce; She Spits Fire At His Camp” 380 Comments

3. “Teyana Taylor: “Drake Is Gay” July 17, 392 Comments

2. “The Game Calls Beyonce An NBA Groupie” July 10, 446 Comments

CHECK BELOW THE GALLERY FOR #1!

1. “Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie, Attacks Chilli From TLC” 507 Comments