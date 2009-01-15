Superhead Shows You How To Pleasure Your Man

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Superhead shares her techniques on giving brain in her new book “The Vixen Manuals.”
Mediatakeout.com got its hands on the first excerpt, where Karrine talks about how to make giving brain more enjoyable to the woman. Click here for tips.
