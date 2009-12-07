Did “SNL” Go Too Far With Tiger Skit?

Blake Lively from “Gossip Girl,” a sitcom on the CW, and “Saturday Night Live” regular Kenan Thompson performed a skit this past weekend, which mocked famous golfer Tiger Woods and his current infidelity and crash situation that has made headlines for the past week.

But did the show go too far? Should domestic violence be made fun of? If this skit portrayed Chris Brown and a battered Rihanna, we have a feeling the audience wouldn’t be laughing so hard.

