GALLERY: Black American Princesses

Disney’s newest animated feature, “The Princess and the Frog,” is hitting theaters this week in a big way. The movie is being called historic, as it embraces the idea that royalty is bigger than color, and any little girl can be a princess.

In honor of the debut of Disney’s First African American Princess, we have compiled a photo gallery of modern day Black American Princess. As Disney embraces Princess Tianna as the newest edition to their list of fairytale heroines, we celebrate the young black women setting positive examples for our youth.

Here are our BAPs:

