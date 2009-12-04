CLOSE
Whoopi Walks Off “The View” Over Tiger Woods

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View“, Barbara Walters and the ladies were discussing the topic on everyone’s mind this week – Tiger Woods and his mistresses. Everything was going fine, until Babs asked Whoopi for her opinion. Whoopi had one, but it wasn’t what anyone expected and she got so upset that when Barbara joked that she should just go home, Whoopi started to walk off the set!

Watch the video:

Tiger’s wife orders new pre-nup

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net

Why do black men love white women?

