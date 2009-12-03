Beyonce Leads Grammy Nominations With 10 Nods

Beyonce topped the list of nominees for the 52nd Grammy Awards, leading the way with 10 nods ahead of teenage country star Taylor Swift with eight. The R&B star scooped nominations in the coveted record of the year and album of the year categories, for her single “Halo” and her chart-topping double-album “I Am … Sasha Fierce.” The former “Destiny’s Child” singer also picked up a nod in the song of the year category.

Beyonce’s “I Am…Your’s” Thanksgiving Special video

The Black Eyed Peas, Maxwell, and Kanye West each earned six nods. Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and David Guetta received five each. Colbie Caillat, Michael Giacchino, Kings Of Leon, John Newton, RedOne, Bruce Springsteen, T-Pain, and Keith Urban each received four nominations.

For a full list of nomination, click here.

Take a look at Beyonce below:

Beyonce to release album in 2010