How To Crash A Holiday Party

By now we have all heard about the couple that crashed the first State dinner at the White House. The problem is not that they crashed the State dinner, the problem is that they could not keep it to themselves so they had to post the photos on Facebook. Here are five tips on how to crash a party according to WikiHow.com:

Dress well and stylishly, but be yourself.

Make yourself clean: brush your teeth and hair, apply makeup and perfume or cologne. Basically, be what I call “date-ready”.

Calling a cab is a great idea, so you don’t have to find parking or drive home drunk.

When you get to the party, walk in confidently and say hello to a few people as you enter.

Look for someone who appears to be nice, helpful and approachable, and ask them who the host of the party is and their name. It is helpful to have them introduce you or at least point out the host.

