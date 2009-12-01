5 Time-Saving Tips For Moms

We all wish there were more hours in the day. But the truth is you probably have plenty of time in the day if you manage things a little differently. Here are some time-saving tips for you harried moms out there:

1) Get Organized. It’s amazing how many people spin their wheels each day looking for lost keys, phone numbers, the red shirt or a specific pair of shoes. Spend a weekend getting yourself organized.

2) Find Your Timewasters. Keep track for one week of all the ways you waste time. Do you spend 10 minutes finding your keys? If so, make a key hook by your door, and use it. Do you forget “that one item” when you go to the store? Keep a list on your refrigerator and, each time you empty something, add it to the list.

3) Pack convenient snacks. Carry juice boxes and sugar-free snacks in the glove compartment. It will keep the kids from going ballistic in traffic jams and will save you that extra trip to the fast-food joint on the way home.

4) Plan a week’s worth of meals. Go through your recipe books on Sundays and make a meal plan for the week. Add needed items to your shopping list. Make a few meals ahead of time and freeze them for the busiest evenings.

5) Keep receipts organized. Place a plastic zippered bag in your purse for receipts. It will save you from hunting later when you need to return an item. It also helps with record keeping. Go through the bag every month and dispose of those receipts you no longer need. The best time to do it is when you receive your monthly credit card statement.

