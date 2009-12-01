RiRi: “Your Man Needs Naked Pics,” Is She Right?

In a recent interview with New York DJ Angie Martinez, Rihanna expressed her interesting perspective on how to keep a relationship spicy. According to the starlet,

“If you don’t send your boyfriend naked pictures, then I feel bad for him.”

While this theory backfired for Rihanna not too long ago when her own naked pictures for Chris Brown were leaked on the Internet for the world to see, she maintains this position. On the leak, Rihanna says:

“Trust me, I was [freaked out]…It was the worst thing that could possibly ever happen to me. I just felt like my whole privacy was taken before that [when her battered photo leaked] and then, when [the naked pics] came out, I thought, ‘Oh great, so now there’s nothing they don’t know about me and my private life.’ It was humiliating and it was embarrassing – especially my mom having to see that.”

So to put it simply, she encourages all of us to send our men naked photos, but then complains about the aftermath of what happens when the photos (inevitably) are leaked. While Riri is obviously confused about whether or not naked pics are actually a good idea, she still raises an interesting question.

Are nude photos really a good way to spice up relationships? While they are definitely a straight forward way to keep the sexual allure in relationships, particularly long distance ones, the consequences of the photos ending up in the wrong hands seem to outweigh the temporary benefits that they offer.

What are your thoughts? Ladies are you sending your naked pics to your man? Fellas, do you want your partner naked in your inbox?

Go here to listen to the audio from the interview.

