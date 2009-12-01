Dwight Howard Blocks Ex From Saying His Name

You’ll never hear a negative word said about Dwight Howard by his baby mama … because according to a judge, she’s not even allowed to speak his name.

According to tmz.com, NBA player Dwight Howard went to court to prevent his ex from speaking his name. Court documents filed in Florida, the Orlando Magic superstar went to war in October with Royce Lyndsay Reed — the mother of his 2-year-old son — after she allegedly called him a deadbeat dad on her blog, Twitter and even during an ESPN interview.

Dwight also alleges Royce “is attempting to become a celebrity” from being his baby mama … even agreeing to “participate in a VH1 television show called ‘NBA Wives.'”

Dwight ended up winning a permanent injunction against Royce — and according to the documents, she’s banned from “using or publishing (orally, in writing, or otherwise), directly, indirectly or by innuendo, [Dwight’s] name, nicknames, image, brand photographs, and/or likeness.”

