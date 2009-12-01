Nivea Finally Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Nivea and Lil Wayne welcomed their baby boy into the world yesterday. Nivea has three children from her relationship with singer/producer The Dream.

Weezy’s partner in crime Mack Mane and Young Money Capo tweeted:

“Thank god. Baby Neal was born healthy to Nivea Nash and Dwayne Carter!!! Thank 4 all the blessings n support!!!! Love ya heard me!!”

Weezy’s first child of 2009, with actress Lauren London was born in September.

Meet Weezy’s son Dewayne Michael Carter

Take a look at Nivea below: