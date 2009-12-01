Nivea Finally Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Nivea and Lil Wayne welcomed their baby boy into the world yesterday. Nivea has three children from her relationship with singer/producer The Dream.
Weezy’s partner in crime Mack Mane and Young Money Capo tweeted:
“Thank god. Baby Neal was born healthy to Nivea Nash and Dwayne Carter!!! Thank 4 all the blessings n support!!!! Love ya heard me!!”
Weezy’s first child of 2009, with actress Lauren London was born in September.
Meet Weezy’s son Dewayne Michael Carter
Take a look at Nivea below:
