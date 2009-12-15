UPDATE: Oprah’s “Christmas” With the Obamas (VIDEO)

UPDATE:

In case you missed it, here’s a highlight of Oprah’s televised Christmas special with the Obamas. You’ll see Barack pick out his favorite family photos, explain how and why he writes letters to the families of fallen soldiers, and tell why he prefers apples over snacks inside the White House.

____

“Oprah To Film Christmas Show With The Obamas”

Just in time for the holidays, Oprah Winfrey will have her first-sit down with President Barack Obama since he took office as President.

‘Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Primetime Special’ will follow the talk show host as she visits the President and First Lady Michelle as they prepare for their family’s first Christmas at the White House. Oprah also gets a behind-the-scenes tour of the White House’s elaborate Christmas preparations.

“Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Primetime Special” airs Dec. 13 on ABC at 10 PM EST.

