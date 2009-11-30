Kandi: “No Favors In 2010”

Just Say No!

Are you one of those people who has a problem saying the word NO. I don’t know about y’all but I am. I always find myself agreeing to do something to help somebody else that I know will end up putting me in a position where I can’t get done what I need to do for myself. Sometimes I agree to do things that I just really don’t wanna do. Other times I’ll end up passing up money (I’ve passed up 3 paid dates in the past month) just to be there for an associates event, or birthday, or whatever they got going on.

One time during the era of the 2nd Xscape album, my mom even bought me a self help book with a full chapter on the art of saying NO that she wanted me to pay special attention to. I have this problem of not wanting to disappoint or let people down. My mom’s issue is that the same people I bend over backwards & hit flips for don’t do the same for me. She’s right but I still pride myself on being the dependable one. The problem is when you agree to do something you really didn’t feel like doing in the first place you end up having an attitude about it deep inside. I never throw it in people’s face but I do think to myself, “why did I agree to this?…”. The book my mom gave me had a suggestion. It said when people ask you to do something tell them no you won’t be able to do it. Then later on if you feel like doing it, you can always say, ” hey do you still need me to do that for you? Because I can do it now if you like”. That’s better than agreeing to do something & then try to figure out how to cancel or back out at the last minute. Going into 2010 I think I’m going to take their advice. Just Say No! I’m gonna work on that & see if it’ll work for me…. Yeah right.

