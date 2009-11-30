Soul Train 2009 Performances

The 2009 Soul Train Awards were full of smooching last night. The show began with Trey Songz and Toni Braxton puckering up during their performance of ‘Yesterday.’ Co-hosts Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson then celebrated their ‘Hustle & Flow’ reunion with some major (faux?) spit-swapping.

Check out some of the performances from last night:

Toni Braxton and Trey Songz – Yesterday

Keri Hilson’ medley

Mario performs “Break Up”

Trey Sonz “I Invented Sex”

Chrisette Michele

Robin Thicke – Sex Therapy

Chaka Khan Tribute

Motown Performance

Take a look at who was in attendance below:

