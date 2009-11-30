Soul Train 2009 Performances

The 2009 Soul Train Awards were full of smooching last night. The show began with Trey Songz and Toni Braxton puckering up during their performance of ‘Yesterday.’ Co-hosts Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson then celebrated their ‘Hustle & Flow’ reunion with some major (faux?) spit-swapping.
Check out some of the performances from last night:
Toni Braxton and Trey Songz – Yesterday
Keri Hilson’ medley
Mario performs “Break Up”
Mario Performs “Break Up” Live At The 2009 Soul Train Awards (SoundDepth) – Watch more Videos at Vodpod.
Trey Sonz “I Invented Sex”
Soul Train Music Awards (Trey Songz Performs I Invented Sex)
Chrisette Michele
Robin Thicke – Sex Therapy
Chaka Khan Tribute
Motown Performance
Take a look at who was in attendance below:
Tell us: Did you tune in to last night’s Soul Train Awards?
