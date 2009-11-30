Madea’s “Jesus” Rant Leads To Lawsuit

Tyler Perry is being sued by the estate of gospel singer/songwriter Bertha James, who claims the filmmaker/director illegally used an entire verse from a song she wrote in 1950 ‘When I Think of the Goodness of Jesus’ in his 2009 film ‘Madea Goes to Jail.’

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 26, James’s estate alleges that the 40 year-old black movie maverick, whose real name is Emmitt R. Perry Jr., “incorporated the entire Chorus in a monologue delivered by the main character in ‘Madea’ referencing her deliverance from a jail sentence and leniency for repetitive criminal conduct.”

The staged court proceedings were presided over by former ‘Divorce Court’ Judge Mablean Ephriam, who has previously appeared in Perry’s 2005 debut ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ and its follow-up ‘Madea’s Family Reunion,’ which was released one year later.

Lionsgate Entertainment, who distributes Perry’s movies, are also named in the suit, which seeks unspecified damages in excess of $75,000 for copyright infringement.

James’s estate is also requesting a jury trial. (from AOLBlackVoices)

