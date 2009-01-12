Fantasia Has Her House Back… For Now

So it seems like Fantasia was able to escape foreclosure on her North Carolina home after all… but can she stay out of the red zone for good?

[From USmagazine.com]

Fantasia Barrino is no longer facing foreclosure on her $1.3 million home, attorneys for the American Idol winner have announced.

An auction of the six bedroom, 6,232-square-foot mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina was scheduled to take place Monday — but the American Idol winner struck a deal with her Florida-based creditors to keep her home for now. She could still lose it at a future auction if a settlement is not reached.

“Assuming the promised payments all get paid as indicated, we will be satisfied,” Larry Goldman, the lawyer representing lender Broward Energy Partners, told the New York Post. “I didn’t want to take her house.

“The 24-year-old still owes $65,000 — money she borrowed in 2006 to pay back taxes to the IRS. Her last payment of $10,000 was made in August 2007.

Barrino has agreed to a repayment plan, but the creditor’s lawyer didn’t release details.

“Reading between the lines, I’m assuming the money is not there or, at least, it’s not there in the short-term,” Goldman told the Post. “My client just wants to be paid.”

To read more details about Fantasia’s situation, click here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: