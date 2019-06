After a great 2009 season, I was invited to the Year End Gala in Monaco.

It was an amazing event and I have attached video and pictures so you all can see!

I won World Athlete of the Year along with Usain Bolt!

The event was live in Jamaica and Europe but unfortunately not in the States….

Well now you get a sneak peak into the event….below are the pictures

and watch the video at

Watch Sanya win World Athlete of the Year