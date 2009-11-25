5 Tips On How To Be The Hot Mom

Just because you have a couple of kids in tow does not mean you should surrender yourself to mom jeans and mini-vans. Here are 5 ways you can go from being a soccer mom to a hot mom courtesy of sheknows.com:

1) Dress your age. Hot moms know that they look silly if they dress too old or if they dress too young. Check out your favorite celebrity that is of your similar age for inspiration.

2) No sneakers allowed – unless you are at the gym.Sneakers have their place – at the gym. For going to the park, to the store or mommy & me class, invest in a cool pair of flats or rockin’ boots.

3) Invest in a cool pair of jeans. Denim is a major element in every hot mom’s wardrobe, but not just any denim will do. Invest in designer denim, trust us, it’s worth it. From the perfect fit, to the bum-slimming pockets and leg-lengthening style, it is worth every penny.

4) Cover your roots. Even though you are busy with your family and job, hot moms know it is essential to take the time to get a professional color and cut. It will make you look refreshed and younger.

5) Work out. Whether you have a formal workout at the gym or you simply put your baby in the stroller and go for a walk, hot moms know the importance of working out – both for their health and their looks.

