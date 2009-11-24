WTF? Ashanti To Produce Music Competition

They couldn’t think of a single better person to host a singing competition than Ashanti?

According to the singer’s website, Ashanti has entered into a new partnership with Reveille LLC as Executive Producer and will appear and oversee a new music-based competition tv show. Last we saw of her, she was reprising the role of Dorothy on film, in Jim Henson’s “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz,” and on stage in the off-Broadway production of “The Wiz.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be working with Reveille LLC, one of the tv industry’s heavyweights,” said Ashanti, “and I can’t wait to begin production.” Reveille is known for popular and award-winning hit series including, The Biggest Loser, The Office, and Ugly Betty.

Do you think Ashanti has the chops to judge others in singing?

