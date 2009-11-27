How To Detox After Your Thanksgiving Feast

Did you eat more than you wanted to at your Thanksgiving meal? If you answered yes, you are not alone. So to help the digestion process along, here are a few ideas from fitsugar.com:

After the meal:

* Drink some tea, both ginger tea and chamomile tea improve digestion. Warm beverages promote digestion in general, so any kind of herbal tea will help.

* Chewable papaya enzyme can help promote digestion as well.

The next morning:

* Oatmeal is high in insoluble fiber, which helps get things moving, if you know what I mean.

* Drink plenty of water to help the body digest and eliminate waste. Insoluble fiber needs water to help it do its magic.

Click here to read more

Also On HelloBeautiful: