J Lo: “Fall Was Part Of The Plan”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

J.Lo’s American Music Awards performance was definitely one to remember, and today the “singer” is claiming the accidental tumble wasn’t an accident at all.

During an interview on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS FM radio show this morning, J. Lo explained that falling during her gig was all part of the plan:

She said, “Did I trip a little bit? I don’t even remember. Yeah, I meant to do that. That was part of the choreography.” “The measure of things isn’t what happens when you fall, it’s how you recover when you fall. It was fun, it was really fun. It was nice to be back on stage and doing my thing.”

Yeah okay Jennifer!!!!

Take a look at J Lo below:

PASS OR FAIL: J Lo’s “Louboutin”