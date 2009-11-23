J Lo: “Fall Was Part Of The Plan”

J.Lo’s American Music Awards performance was definitely one to remember, and today the “singer” is claiming the accidental tumble wasn’t an accident at all.
During an interview on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS FM radio show this morning, J. Lo explained that falling during her gig was all part of the plan:
She said, “Did I trip a little bit? I don’t even remember. Yeah, I meant to do that. That was part of the choreography.”
“The measure of things isn’t what happens when you fall, it’s how you recover when you fall. It was fun, it was really fun. It was nice to be back on stage and doing my thing.”
Yeah okay Jennifer!!!!
Take a look at J Lo below:
