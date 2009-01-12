Rihanna: “Keep Away From Chris”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Rihanna reportedly gave boyfriend a list of rules while he’s on tour in Europe–no females in his room after midnight.

According to the NY Daily News, Rihanna has banned all female members of his entourage from being alone with Chris. Bossip is also reporting that Rihanna has banned Chris from having any contact with British pop star Alexandra Burke, according to reports. Burke – who won the British equivalent of American Idol, X Factor, in December last year – has made no secret of her crush on Brown.

Nothing like a girl trying to hold on to her man.

