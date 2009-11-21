A.J. Jewell’s Body To Be Exhumed

The body of Ashley “AJ” Jewell will be exhumed for a second autopsy. According to tmz.com, the Fulton DA has agreed to the exhumation due to the findings of the first autopsy. A.J. Jewell’s family is now demanding a second autopsy be performed on him — so now Jewell’s body is going to be exhumed in order for that to happen. The first autopsy showed Jewell — the former fiance of a”Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss, died after a fistfight last month due to complications related to sickle cell.

Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard has agreed to be obtain a court order for Jewell’s body to be exhumed. His reasoning is the findings of the first autopsy is so unusual.The second autopsy is to confirm or not that his rare sickle cell trait did kill Jewell. The findings of the second autopsy will determine if Richardson will face charges.

