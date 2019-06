Check out Jennifer Lopez’s newest single, “Louboutins,” off her sixth studio album, “Love?”

The song, produced and written by Tricky Stewart and The Dream, was rumored to be Brandy’s first while she was still on Epic Records.

The album is slated to drop some time next year, but Lopez is scheduled to perform the new single at the American Music Awards this Sunday.

VIDEO: Toni Braxton ft Trey Songz “Yesterday”

J.Lo Sues Ex-Husband For $10 Mil Over Sex Tape